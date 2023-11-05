IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,789 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,920,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 43.4% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.2% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $83.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.47 and a 12-month high of $101.11.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WEC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

