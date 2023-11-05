IFP Advisors Inc Has $381,000 Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 174.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 240.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Melius cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.64.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.29. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $38.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.69.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

