IFP Advisors Inc Has $407,000 Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2,612.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 3.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 19.4% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.75.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,246.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,140 shares of company stock valued at $5,940,876. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $143.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.52 and a 52 week high of $164.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 18.12%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

