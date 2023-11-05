IFP Advisors Inc Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Virginia National Bank increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 112,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 42,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $20.76 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.64.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.0502 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

