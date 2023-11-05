IFP Advisors Inc Invests $417,000 in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 112,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 10.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,912,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,574,000 after buying an additional 5,686,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,765,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,896,000 after buying an additional 1,225,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,887,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,478,000 after buying an additional 200,446 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,920,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,714,000 after buying an additional 1,066,468 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 23.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George R. Johnson bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $34,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,896.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on HL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Hecla Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $4.40 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.52.

Hecla Mining Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $4.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.71 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

