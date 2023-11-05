IFP Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 729,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,434,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,924,000. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 15,127 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSST stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.84.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

