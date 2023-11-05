IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 949 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after buying an additional 22,964,190 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 87.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.64.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,572. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $188.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -459.12, a PEG ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.98 and its 200 day moving average is $154.11. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $191.99.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

