IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

BATS PAPR opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.57. The company has a market cap of $661.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

