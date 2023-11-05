IFP Advisors Inc Raises Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 106,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 69,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 834,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,597,000 after purchasing an additional 73,337 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 43,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 17,306 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

IFRA stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.77.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.