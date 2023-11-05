IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 106,704 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Ares Capital by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. The firm had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 83.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

