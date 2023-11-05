IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,485 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 72,177.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,273,046,000 after acquiring an additional 119,008,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 221.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $159,602,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth $93,135,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $81.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.68. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $112.44.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CF Industries news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

