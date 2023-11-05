IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,627 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 30,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 15,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of KRE stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average of $42.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $65.97.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

