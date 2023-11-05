IFP Advisors Inc Sells 200 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:DD opened at $69.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

