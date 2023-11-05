IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,878 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 4.2% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 274.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 30,279 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 69,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Corning by 61.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 176,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 67,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 9.6% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 49,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $27.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.85. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s payout ratio is 164.71%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

