IFP Advisors Inc Sells 3,116 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 532.5% in the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,280,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,213,000 after buying an additional 1,077,727 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,261,000. Efficient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,222,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,212,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 782.7% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 668,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,954,000 after purchasing an additional 592,519 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.41 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $48.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.3419 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

