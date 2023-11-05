IFP Advisors Inc Sells 383 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 58.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James raised L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.75.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $185.67 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $242.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.61%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

