IFP Advisors Inc Sells 408 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 59.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 400.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:LYB opened at $92.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $79.20 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYB. Citigroup raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.07.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

