IFP Advisors Inc Sells 583 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Humana were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Humana by 102,197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,920,592,000 after buying an additional 13,228,377 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $690,516,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 723.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,438,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,404,000 after buying an additional 1,263,821 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $421,332,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 393.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 698,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,987,000 after buying an additional 557,432 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday. Stephens cut their price target on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.42.

Humana Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE HUM opened at $477.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $491.33 and its 200 day moving average is $486.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $570.47. The stock has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.