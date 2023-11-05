IFP Advisors Inc Sells 608 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.19% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 1,157.6% in the second quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 569,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after buying an additional 523,959 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the first quarter worth $7,959,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 793.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 30,385 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the first quarter worth $306,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the fourth quarter worth $237,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Stock Performance

Shares of FOCT stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $260.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.61.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.