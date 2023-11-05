IFP Advisors Inc Sells 618 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $132.09 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.77. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

