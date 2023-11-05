IFP Advisors Inc Sells 7,408 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,408 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,404.0% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 151.4% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $139,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.97. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $25.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

