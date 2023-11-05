Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Trading Up 17.6 %

Shares of IMH opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Impac Mortgage has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Impac Mortgage stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.34% of Impac Mortgage at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

