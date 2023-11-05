Inogen (INGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Inogen has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.22. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $83.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Inogen to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $5.33 on Friday. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $123.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Several research firms have weighed in on INGN. StockNews.com began coverage on Inogen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Inogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Inogen from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Inogen by 447.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after purchasing an additional 553,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Inogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,687,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,577,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at $3,786,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 273,659 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 246,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

