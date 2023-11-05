Insider Selling: Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Insider Sells $1,465,700.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.57, for a total transaction of $1,465,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,553.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Severin Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.26, for a total transaction of $1,652,600.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $1,488,000.00.

Duolingo Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $159.33 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.73 and a 12-month high of $179.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -201.68 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.25. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $126.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 31,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,275,000 after purchasing an additional 402,222 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 216,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 92,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUOL. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

