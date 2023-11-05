Insider Selling: SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CFO Sells $1,857,354.39 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $1,857,354.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at $23,511,797.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SPSC opened at $166.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.18 and a beta of 0.80. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.58 and a 1-year high of $196.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPS Commerce by 0.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 2.7% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 11,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in SPS Commerce by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPSC. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

