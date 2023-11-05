Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CMO Sells $2,011,303.92 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $2,011,303.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Carmen Bozic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 17th, Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.25, for a total transaction of $2,109,235.75.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total transaction of $1,951,177.28.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total transaction of $1,983,501.00.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $376.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $356.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $282.21 and a 52-week high of $381.00. The company has a market cap of $97.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,248,509,000 after buying an additional 171,032,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $707,950,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,061,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,781 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,076,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,102,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

