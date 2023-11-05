Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives $35.09 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.09.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after buying an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 38.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after buying an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $626,573,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average is $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $160.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. Intel has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

