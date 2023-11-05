International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $76.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.80 and a beta of 0.77.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

About International Tower Hill Mines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 140,462 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 27,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46,910 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

