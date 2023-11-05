International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $76.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.80 and a beta of 0.77.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
