Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,728 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after acquiring an additional 157,133,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,099,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,948,558,000 after acquiring an additional 210,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,183,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,305,151,000 after acquiring an additional 73,118 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,620,408,000 after acquiring an additional 101,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.

Intuit Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $498.51 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $558.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $523.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.81. The firm has a market cap of $139.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 42.65%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

