Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2023

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,627 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,932 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc's holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $12,244,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 347,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,648,000 after acquiring an additional 80,237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 957,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,907,000 after purchasing an additional 164,682 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,229,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 49,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPGP opened at $91.08 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.18. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.06.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile



The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

