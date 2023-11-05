Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $12,244,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 347,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,648,000 after acquiring an additional 80,237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 957,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,907,000 after purchasing an additional 164,682 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,229,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 49,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPGP opened at $91.08 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.18. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.06.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

