Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Stock Holdings Reduced by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHB. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

SPHB opened at $68.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $590.67 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.21 and a 200-day moving average of $71.97. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $59.83 and a 52-week high of $80.78.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

