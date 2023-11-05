Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.1% of Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,576 shares of company stock worth $13,593,261 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $129.10 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.71 and a 52 week high of $141.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.