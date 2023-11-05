Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Lifted by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.4% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $27,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $151.34 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $181.04. The company has a market cap of $364.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.40.
Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
