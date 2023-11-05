Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.2% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 347,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,519,000 after buying an additional 94,301 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 28.6% in the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.7 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $151.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.