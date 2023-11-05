JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $96.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DASH. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho upgraded DoorDash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on DoorDash from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.71.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DASH

DoorDash Trading Up 5.4 %

DASH stock opened at $92.49 on Thursday. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $45.93 and a 12-month high of $93.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day moving average is $75.43. The stock has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.61.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $7,408,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,876.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $7,408,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,876.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $81,410.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 105,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,574,182.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,014,465 shares of company stock valued at $80,595,254 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 94.8% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 7,050,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430,729 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,721,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in DoorDash by 26.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,254,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,493,000 after buying an additional 2,527,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 18.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after buying an additional 2,032,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 29.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,994,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.