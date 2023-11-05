KeyCorp Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bio-Techne in a report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bio-Techne’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 21.57%.

TECH has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.99.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 382.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,300.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,642 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth $188,929,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth $136,489,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 330.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,767,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,899 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

