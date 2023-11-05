Kimball Electronics (KE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect Kimball Electronics to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Kimball Electronics has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $496.14 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 3.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kimball Electronics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KE stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.96. Kimball Electronics has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $31.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $675.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimball Electronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Kimball Electronics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 36.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

