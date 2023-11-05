Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

KMI stock opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.97. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 102.73%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

