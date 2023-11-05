Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.12.

Several research firms have commented on LVS. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:LVS opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.72.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the casino operator to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,471 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 361,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $20,167,000 after buying an additional 320,191 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,081,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.