Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.12.
Several analysts have commented on LVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.
Shares of LVS stock opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.72. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.
Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.
Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the casino operator to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.
