Linde (OTCMKTS:LNAGF) & Celanese (NYSE:CE) Head to Head Survey

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) and Linde (OTCMKTS:LNAGF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Celanese and Linde’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Celanese alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celanese $9.67 billion 1.36 $1.89 billion $11.62 10.41 Linde N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Celanese has higher revenue and earnings than Linde.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

98.9% of Celanese shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Celanese shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Celanese and Linde’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celanese 12.32% 17.68% 4.20% Linde N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Celanese and Linde, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celanese 2 8 6 0 2.25 Linde 0 0 0 0 N/A

Celanese presently has a consensus price target of $127.81, indicating a potential upside of 5.67%. Given Celanese’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Celanese is more favorable than Linde.

Summary

Celanese beats Linde on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celanese

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics. It also offers acesulfame potassium for the food and beverage industry, and food protection ingredients, such as potassium sorbate and sorbic acid. The Acetyl Chain segment produces and supplies acetyl products, including acetic acid, vinyl acetate monomers, acetic anhydride, and acetate esters that are used as starting materials for colorants, paints, adhesives, coatings, and pharmaceuticals; and organic solvents and intermediates for pharmaceutical, agricultural, and chemical products. It also offers vinyl acetate-based emulsions for use in paints and coatings, adhesives, construction, glass fiber, textiles, and paper applications; and ethylene vinyl acetate resins and compounds, as well as low-density polyethylene for use in flexible packaging films, lamination film products, hot melt adhesives, automotive parts, and carpeting applications. In addition, it provides redispersible powders (RDP) for use in construction applications, including flooring, plasters, insulation, tiling, and waterproofing. Celanese Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Linde

(Get Free Report)

Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a gases and engineering company worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Gases and Engineering. The Gases division produces and distributes atmospheric gases oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; and hydrogen, acetylene, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, shielding gases, noble gases, and high-purity specialty gases for use in industry, commerce, science, and research sectors, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications. This division also offers pharmaceutical and medical gases and services to the healthcare industry; and support services, technical equipment, and safety products, as well as develops hydrogen technology. The Engineering division provides planning, project development, and construction services with a focus on market segments, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants. This division's plants are used in various fields, including the petrochemical and chemical industries; in refineries and fertilizer plants; to recover air gases; to produce hydrogen and synthesis gases; to treat natural gas; and to produce noble gases. Linde Aktiengesellschaft is headquartered in Munich, Germany. As of October 31, 2018, Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a subsidiary of Linde plc.

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.