LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LIQT stock opened at $3.81 on Thursday. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%.

Institutional Trading of LiqTech International

LiqTech International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in LiqTech International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in LiqTech International by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Further Reading

