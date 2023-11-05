LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of LIQT stock opened at $3.81 on Thursday. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%.
Institutional Trading of LiqTech International
LiqTech International Company Profile
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
Further Reading
