Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Oceaneering International worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OII. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 61,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 63,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OII shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th.

OII stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average is $20.93.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $635.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Shaun Roedel sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $56,975.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,868.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Shaun Roedel sold 2,122 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $56,975.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,868.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Earl Childress sold 14,600 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $379,746.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,213.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,893 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

