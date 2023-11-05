Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 92.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,462 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 62,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 482,171 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE PLTR opened at $18.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of -629.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Raymond James increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,056,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $330,471.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,765,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,634,136.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,056,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 637,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,639,266 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

