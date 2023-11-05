Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,100 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Merchants Bancorp worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 43.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 403.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merchants Bancorp news, CEO Michael R. Dury purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $255,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,760. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael R. Dury acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $255,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,760. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Petrie bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $26,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,810.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock worth $108,577 in the last ninety days. 40.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of MBIN opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $33.58. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MBIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.