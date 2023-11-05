Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,099,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,466,000 after buying an additional 20,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tidewater by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,403,000 after acquiring an additional 230,701 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,389,000 after purchasing an additional 263,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,518,000 after purchasing an additional 159,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter worth about $40,906,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on Tidewater from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tidewater has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

Tidewater Stock Performance

Shares of TDW stock opened at $70.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.92 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.69. Tidewater Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $73.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.28). Tidewater had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $214.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tidewater

In other news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,037.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,824,429.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 21,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $1,358,917.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,339,514.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Robotti purchased 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,037.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,235,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,824,429.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

