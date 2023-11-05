LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) and Realty Income (NYSE:O) Head to Head Contrast

LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Free Report) and Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LSL Property Services and Realty Income’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Realty Income $3.34 billion 10.78 $869.41 million $1.34 37.95

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than LSL Property Services.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LSL Property Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 Realty Income 0 9 2 0 2.18

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for LSL Property Services and Realty Income, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Realty Income has a consensus target price of $62.28, indicating a potential upside of 22.47%. Given Realty Income’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Realty Income is more favorable than LSL Property Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.8% of Realty Income shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Realty Income shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

LSL Property Services has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Realty Income has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LSL Property Services and Realty Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A Realty Income 23.51% 2.98% 1.73%

Summary

Realty Income beats LSL Property Services on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency. The company offers valuations and professional surveying services of residential properties to various lenders and individual customers. It is also involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; data services to lenders; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services, as well as arranges conveyancing services. In addition, the company offers property management and software development; financial services; asset management; and chartered surveyors services. LSL Property Services plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 637 consecutive monthly dividends on its shares of common stock throughout its 54-year operating history and increased the dividend 121 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O).

