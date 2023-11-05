Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 306 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,163 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 5,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $159.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $374.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.61 and a 200-day moving average of $291.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $189.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $331.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.50.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

