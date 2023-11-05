MannKind (MNKD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.03 million. On average, analysts expect MannKind to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MannKind Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of MNKD stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. MannKind has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.64.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 1.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 317,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the second quarter valued at about $947,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the second quarter valued at about $361,000. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of MannKind from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MannKind presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.
