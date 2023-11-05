Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Down 5.7 %
Shares of Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $10.65.
Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 83.33% and a return on equity of 133.69%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust
Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Marine Petroleum Trust
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.