Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 83.33% and a return on equity of 133.69%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Free Report ) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.02% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

